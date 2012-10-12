BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Polish Zloty
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.575
Reoffer price 101.575
Payment Date October 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0845917342
