October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Polish Zloty

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.575

Reoffer price 101.575

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0845917342

