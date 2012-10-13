Oct. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,200 296-341 296-340 Wheat Tukda --,800 295-373 295-370 Jowar White 90 260-420 245-410 Bajra 200 240-270 235-265 PULSES Gram 066 810-0,907 850-0,925 Udid 030 320-0,630 300-0,625 Moong 050 750-1,050 800-1,020 Tuar 004 600-800 680-905 Maize --8 260-305 260-300 Vaal Deshi 35 470-0,640 475-0,620 Choli 15 560-0,900 550-0,960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,290-1,300 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100