* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.11 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.3 percent. * Asian shares eased on Monday as growth concerns prevailed ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings season. * On watch, India will release WPI-based inflation data for September around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT). * A Reuters poll forecast the wholesale price index, India's main inflation gauge, rose an annual 7.7 percent, faster than 7.55 percent in August and well above the central bank's comfort level of 4-5 percent. * Major earnings on Monday: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)