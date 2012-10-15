* USD/INR seen opening mildly higher on losses in Asian stocks and FX. Pair last closed at 52.8050/8150. * USD/INR closed NY trade at 53.18-22 in high volumes. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.11 percent, while broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is down 0.25 percent. * India's headline inflation rate is expected to have accelerated in September to its highest this year after the government raised subsidised fuel prices, but the central bank will remain under pressure to cut rates at a policy meeting this month. Data due around 0630GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram called on the country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to government fiscal efforts. Comments a reiteration, but add to pressure on RBI ahead of rate decision on Oct. 30. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)