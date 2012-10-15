* USD/INR opens higher at 53.05/07 from previous close of 52.8050/8150, tracking weaker in Asian FX, stocks. * Dealers say inflation will be key: if data is below estimates, stocks and rupee may rally on rate cut hopes. * The wholesale price index is expected to have accelerated to 7.7 percent in September, its highest this year. Data due around 0630 GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram called on the country's central bank to take "calibrated risks" to support the struggling economy as a reciprocal measure to government fiscal efforts during an interview with Reuters. * Foreign bank dealer tips 52.85-53.25 range for the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)