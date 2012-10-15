* Shares in Reliance Industries gain 0.6 percent ahead of July-September earnings due later in the day. * Analysts expect the Indian conglomerate to post net profit of 53.9 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) for the quarter ended September 30, with net sales expected at 933.4 billion rupees, according to a Reuter survey of analysts. * Dealers expect Reliance's gross refining margins above $9.5 per barrel versus $7.6 per barrel in the quarter ended June. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)