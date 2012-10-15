* USD/INR keeps gains at 53.11/12 from previous close of 52.8050/8150, after September inflation comes in slightly higher-than-expected. * Rising fuel prices boosted Indian inflation in September to 7.8 percent, its highest level since November, undermining the government case calling for a central bank interest rate cut this month to boost the sluggish economy. * Senior dealer says high print disappointing for INR from equity perspective, with selling likely by custodial banks around 53.20/25 levels. * Dealer tips 52.90-53.30 band for the rest of the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)