* Shares of pharmaceutical companies gain on hopes the government will stick to a recommendation from a panel of ministers last month to cap prices of drugs deemed essential using market prices as the key criteria. * Though the measure, if implemented, would hit prices of drugs, the impact would be less severe than a price cap based on costs, which would more directly hit margins, analysts say. * The Financial Express newspaper reports on Monday the government will stick to the market-based formula, and says the department of pharmaceuticals will circulate a final Cabinet note early this week, without citing sources. link.reuters.com/nuv33t * Ranbaxy Laboratories gains 1.4 percent, Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 1 percent, while Cipla is up 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)