* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year swap rate rise 2 bps each to 6.99 percent and 7.60 percent, respectively, after higher-than-expected inflation data in September. * Headline inflation accelerated to 7.81 percent from 7.55 percent in August, while core inflation was estimated to have stayed at around 5.56 percent, unchanged from August. * Headline WPI was not too much a surprise, traders say, given the government's fuel price hike in that period but traders had been hoping slower core inflation would have prompted the central bank to lower interest rates on Oct. 30. * Traders believe the prospects of rate cuts have been somewhat reduced, especially after August factory output was more-than-expected. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)