* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.17 percent as largely-in-line inflation data fails to have much impact. * Hopes for a rate cut by the central bank on Oct. 30 slightly dim after core inflation stays around 5.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month. * However, traders don't completely rule out a rate cut, especially as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram continues to push for lower interest rates, while a cut in the cash reserve ratio is also seen as possible. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 8.12 to 8.20 percent band this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)