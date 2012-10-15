* The BSE index gains 0.1 percent while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.1 percent, rebounding from earlier mild falls. * Banks gain even after wholesale price index (WPI) rose at a faster-than-expected 7.81 percent in September from a year earlier. * Traders say inflation was driven by last month's fuel price hike, while core inflation stayed unchanged at around 5.56 percent, not ruling out RBI rate cuts on Oct. 30. * The RBI could also respond to government calls for lower interest rates by again cutting the cash reserve ratio, traders say, although recently eased liquidity conditions could prevent the central bank from taking this step. * HDFC Bank gains 0.1 percent, while State Bank of India is up 0.2 percent. * However, Axis Bank falls 0.3 percent ahead of its July-September results later in the day. * Gains in Indian shares also helped by higher European shares on hopes Spain will request a bailout and following data in China showing subdued inflation and rebounding exports. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)