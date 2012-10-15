* India's overnight cash rate remains rangebound at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from the previous close. * Repo bids rise to 701.10 billion rupees, a two-week high, as the second week of the reporting fortnight begins. * However, cash deficit remains manageable as month-end government spending kicks in and as banks are covered for liquidity needs. * Some pressure may be there on rates in the first half of next week as it is a holiday-shortened week. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 126.18 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 394.27 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)