* USD/INR 52.97/98 up from the previous close of 52.8050/8150 but off a session high of 53.15 high, reflecting the slight bounce in local stocks, euro. * Euro steady, recovering from earlier falls, as traders await clarity about when Spain will seek bailout. * Private bank dealer says no major flows seen in session, tips 52.85-53.15 band for the rest of the session. * India's BSE index up 0.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)