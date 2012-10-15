October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date October 15, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price 100.004

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Unidsclosed

Listing Lux

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0842077561

