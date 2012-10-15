October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Korea Expressway Corp

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 22, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.597

Yield 1.96 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue