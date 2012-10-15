October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.727

Spread 102 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 150.7bp

over 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011347590

