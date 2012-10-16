Oct 15 Canada's Ivanplats Ltd, an Africa-focused miner, is pricing its initial public offering at C$4.75 a share to raise at least C$300 million ($306.5 million), The Globe and Mail reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

The valuation is above the bottom end of the range of C$4.50 to C$5.40 that the company was seeking, the newspaper said, adding that the offering could go as high as C$350 million if bankers exercise their option to sell more stock to investors.

Ivanplats representatives were not immediately available for comment.

In September, mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland began a long-awaited process to sell shares in Ivanplats, aiming to raise funds to develop the company's copper, zinc and platinum projects in Congo and South Africa.

Earlier this year, Ivanplats said it expects to produce platinum at negative cost at its giant Platreef complex in South Africa, potentially shaking up an industry squeezed by stoppages, rising wages and power charges.

Ivanplats' other major projects include the Kamoa copper and Kipushi zinc operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.