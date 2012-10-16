* USD/INR seen opening lower on gains in global dollar after strong U.S. retail sales data. Pair last closed at 53.015/025. * USD/INR closed NY trade at 53.17-21 in high volumes. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.23 percent up, while broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is 0.39 percent higher. * The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen on Tuesday, and looked set to tackle key resistance levels after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger than expected. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)