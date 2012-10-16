* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.22 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.43 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investor mood, with hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis also helping to underpin sentiment. * Foreign investors bought 201.6 million rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.2 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Also on watch, HSBC cuts Reliance Industries to 'underweight' from 'neutral' saying the Indian energy conglomerate was unlikely to sustain a sudden jump in refining margins seen in August, while also citing concerns about the recent rally in share prices. * Reliance posted its fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit on Monday but met market estimates, as refining margins rebounded and treasury gains from its huge cash pile bolstered profits. * Earnings on Tuesday: MindTree, Essar Ports (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)