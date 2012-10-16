* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.17 percent. * The rally in oil prices overnight may limit any downward pressure on bond yields and hold it in a 8.16 to 8.18 percent range during the day, traders say. * Further ahead, traders expect yields to trade in a 8.10-8.20 percent range until the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30. * Stronger-than-expected September inflation out on Monday has reduced expectations for a cut in the repo rate, although some analysts still predict a token 25 bp cut to respond to the government's recent fiscal and economic measures. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)