* The BSE index gains 0.27 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.24 percent. * Domestic gains track higher Asian shares following stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales. * Axis Bank shares gain 2.7 percent after posting a 22.2 percent jump in July-September earnings. * Reliance Industries gains 0.3 percent a day after posting earnings that met market estimates, with traders comforted as refining margins rebounded. * However, Tata Motors shares down 1.9 percent, after sales for unit Jaguar Land Rover fell in September, the first monthly fall since July 2011. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)