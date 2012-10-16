* Shares in India's Karnataka Bank pare earlier gains of as much as 5 percent after the chief executive denies a media report ICICI Bank is looking to purchase the lender. * "The management is not for any stake sale," Karnataka Bank CEO P. Jayarama Bhat told the ET Now television channel. * "We are well capitalised. Our last rights issue was oversubscribed. We will raise funds at an appropriate time. For now we plan to raise capital through Tier II debt," he added. * The Indian Express newspaper reported on Tuesday ICICI Bank had submitted a formal proposal to the Reserve Bank of India to acquire Karnataka Bank, citing unnamed sources close to the development. * Karnataka Bank shares up 1.1 percent as of 0431 GMT. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)