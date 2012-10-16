* Credit Suisse downgrades Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra to 'neutral' from 'outperform' and recommends investors switch to Maruti Suzuki instead. * The investment bank says Mahindra & Mahindra's product cycle in utility vehicles will peak while also pointing to its lower-than-expected tractor sales. * By contrast, Credit Suisse says Maruti's Ertiga utility vehicle is seeing "phenomenal success." * Maruti is set to unveil its new Alto 800 model later in the day, the third version of its popular entry-level vehicle. * Mahindra & Mahindra shares up 0.8 percent while Maruti Suzuki shares gain 1.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)