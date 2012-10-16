* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap and the 1-year swap rate both down 1 basis point each at 7.00 and 7.61 percent respectively. * Traders say some market participants are still hopeful the central bank will be prompted to lower rates at its policy review in response to the government's announcement of a slew of financial reforms last month despite the high inflation print. * The 10-year bond yield also trades steady at 8.17 percent. * The OIS rates could see some paying pressure if there are any comments that further dampen rate cut hopes, otherwise the market is expected to hold in a 3-5 bps range until the policy, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)