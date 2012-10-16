* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point on the day at 8.16 percent, following comments from a central bank deputy governor. * The government's fiscal policy and the central bank's monetary policy have to be in tandem with each other, H. R. Khan, a deputy governor at the RBI said on Tuesday. * Traders, however, say they do not expect much movement during the day and the 10-year bond yield will hold in a 8.15 to 8.18 percent band rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)