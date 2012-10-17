* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.10 percent, steady from last week's sale cut-off of 8.1022 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The central bank will auction 50 billion rupees each of 91-day bills and 364-day bills later on Wednesday. * The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.14 percent; the lowest was 8.06 percent. * The 364-day t-bills are expected to sell at 8 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.0016 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 364-day bills was at 8.04 percent, the lowest at 7.95 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)