* India's overnight cash rate remains rangebound at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged from the previous close. * Repo bids rise to 781.85 billion rupees, a near three-week high. * Yes Bank expects seasonal liquidity to deteriorate in this quarter with a pick-up in seasonal cash outflow. It expects the RBI to ease liquidity via OMOs by purchasing bonds worth 800-900 billion rupees along with a possible cash reserve ratio cut of up to 50 basis points. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 155.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 341.74 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent.