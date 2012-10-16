* The BSE index fell 0.77 percent, while the 50-share NSE index losses 0.78 percent in a volatile session. * Reliance Industries falls 0.9 percent after rising 2.05 percent intraday, after Q2 profit fell 5.7 pct, and meets forecast. * Reliance shares have surged 13.9 percent since July 20, when it reported its first quarter earnings. * Tata Motors fell 2.5 percent after sales of Jaguar Land Rover fell in September, the first monthly fall since July 2011. * However, Maruti Suzuki shares gain 1.85 percent after the company said it launched its new Alto 800 at a base price of 244,000 rupees ($4,600). (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)