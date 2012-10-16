October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

(Bayerische LB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 23, 2014

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.931

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & BayernLB

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

