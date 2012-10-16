* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.16 percent. * Comments from a RBI deputy governor saying monetary policy and fiscal policy must work in tandem slightly raise expectations the central bank may consider cutting interest rates, but traders say H.R. Khan's comments not strong enough to spark a big move in bonds. * The 10-year bond is seen in a 8.10 to 8.20 percent band until the RBI review on Oct. 30. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)