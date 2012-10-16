* No decision on whether to build $9 billion Zhanjiang
refinery alone
* Talks involve whether Sinopec will give KPC market access
in China
By Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu
BEIJING, Oct 16 Asia's largest refiner Sinopec
has yet to decide whether to build a $9 billion
refinery in Southern China's Zhanjiang by itself or in a joint
venture with Kuwait Petroleum Corp(KPC) and Total.
KPC is keen to gain access to the Chinese domestic market,
but industry observers think it would be a tough goal to
negotiate. The ongoing talks involve whether Sinopec would give
it access through a network of Q8-branded filling stations.
"This is in our commercial negotiations, still going on,"
Sinopec Corp Vice Chairman Wang Tianpu told Reuters
on the sideline of its shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
"It is not decided yet. China's fuel pricing mechanism is
not in place, so it is hard to make decision."
Chinese refiners have suffered losses as global crude prices
have outstripped state-set retail prices, giving Sinopec second
thoughts on the joint venture.
Sinopec and KPC signed a memorandum of understanding in 2009
to jointly build the 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and
petrochemical complex in Guangdong province.
Earlier this year, KPC brought Total in to the project as a
minor stake holder. Under the plan, KPC would have 30 percent,
Total 20 percent, and Sinopec would have 50 percent.
The $9 billion refinery project, potentially one of China's
biggest foreign investments, has been under negotiation for more
than six years.
China's government approved the joint venture between Kuwait
and Sinopec in March last year.
The project would secure Kuwait, the world's seventh-largest
crude exporter, a stable outlet for its oil as it aims to more
than double its crude exports to China to 500,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu, editing by William Hardy)