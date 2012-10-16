October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 83bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 83bp

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0846882669

