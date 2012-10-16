October 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberosterreich
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 07, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.676
Payment Date Novemebr 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default yes
Notes The issue size will total 175 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0198380575
Permanent ISIN CH0197831248
