October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Grenke Finance Plc
Guarantor Grenkeleasing AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2016
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 235.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 283bp
Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL
Payment Date October 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0846775236
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue