October 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2019

Coupon 1.42 pct

Payment Date October 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1REYN5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.