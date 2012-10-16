October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Co-operative Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.886
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 225.5bp
over the OBL 158
Payment Date October 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, JPMorgan Cazenove, Natixis
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0846550746
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue