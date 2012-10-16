October 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 28, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankia

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

