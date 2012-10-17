* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.7 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports brightened investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain dodged a bullet when Moody's Investor Service kept Madrid's investment grade rating. * Foreign investors sold 20.4 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.73 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Investors now expect details on how the government will implement reform measures, while hoping the Reserve Bank of India will respond to the government measures by cutting interest rates at its policy review on Oct. 30. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)