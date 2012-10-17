* USD/INR expected to extend losses for a second day versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on mood globally after strong U.S. earnings reports and Spain averted a ratings downgrade. * The euro hits one-month high against the dollar and yen after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings eases some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status. * All other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will also watch the domestic sharemarket moves for direction during the day. The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.6 percent. * The USD/INR pair is expected to hold in a 52.40 to 52.90 range for the day, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)