* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.15 percent. * Trading is expected to be range-bound in the lead-up to the RBI policy review on Oct. 30. * Most dealers expect RBI to keep rates on hold, but some hope the central bank will cut the repo rate by 25 bps as a response to the government's reform moves. * Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)