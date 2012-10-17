BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index gains 0.31 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.30 percent . * Asian shares rise to their highest in over five months following strong U.S. earnings reports. * HCL Technologies gains 0.4 percent after posting a bigger-than-expected surge in July-Sept earnings. * Maruti Suzuki up 1.1 percent, extending Tuesday's gains of 2.2 percent on hopes for the sales potential of its revamped Alto model. * New Delhi and Hyderabad airport operator GMR Infrastructure falls 2.8 percent after the government said it will abolish a controversial airport fee at New Delhi and Mumbai airports from January 2013. * JSW Steel down 2.2 percent after India's federal police agency named senior company officials among the accused in a case related to illegal iron ore mining in the southern state of Karnataka. * JSW called the charges "without basis." (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
