* Shares in Mindtree fall as much as 6.5 percent a day after the mid-sized Indian software services exporter reported a 19 percent fall in July-September net profit to 722 million rupees from the prior quarter. * Credit Suisse says Mindtree guides for slower fiscal 2013 growth than the 11-14 percent range that it had guided for earlier. * Investment bank maintains the stock at 'neutral'. * "We find valuations quite attractive but expect revenue growth, which is an important stock driver, to remain muted for some time," the analysts say in a note dated on Wednesday. * Mindtree shares down 5.1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)