BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Mindtree fall as much as 6.5 percent a day after the mid-sized Indian software services exporter reported a 19 percent fall in July-September net profit to 722 million rupees from the prior quarter. * Credit Suisse says Mindtree guides for slower fiscal 2013 growth than the 11-14 percent range that it had guided for earlier. * Investment bank maintains the stock at 'neutral'. * "We find valuations quite attractive but expect revenue growth, which is an important stock driver, to remain muted for some time," the analysts say in a note dated on Wednesday. * Mindtree shares down 5.1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.