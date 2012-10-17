* USD/INR stays weaker at 52.75/76 versus its previous close of 52.87/88 tracking gains in the euro but demand from importers pulls the pair off lows. * The pair has so far moved in a range of 52.6750-52.8050 with dollar demand, mainly from oil firms, helping. * Traders expect the pair to hold in the current range for the rest of the day. * Euro hits a one-month high against the dollar after Moody's affirms Spain's investment grade rating, assuaging widespread fears of a downgrade to junk status. * Domestic shares trading largely flat and will be watched for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)