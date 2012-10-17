* The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index head toward a flat finish. * Reliance Industries fall 0.9 percent, heading for a second day of losses, on expectations the energy conglomerate will not be able to sustain a rebound in refining margins in the July-September quarter and ON concerns about valuations after a recent rally. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.3 percent ahead of quarterly earnings on Friday after Infosys disappointed investors with its outlook last week. * Among gainers Lupin rises 2.7 percent after receiving US FDA approval for generic Avapro tablets for treating hypertension. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)