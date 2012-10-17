* Indian cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements drop after TV news channel ET Now reports the companies may provide a 2 percent royalty on sales to parent company Holcim , citing unnamed sources. * ACC declines to comment on the report, while Ambuja has yet to respond to questions from Reuters. Holcim was not immediately available to contact. * Holcim currently charges 0.5 percent royalty from ACC and Ambuja. * An increase to 2 percent, if realised, could hit ACC's profits by 8-10 percent and Ambuja's by 7-8 percent, estimates Vijay Goel, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd. * "The hike in royalty is possible, but the companies are likely to wait until their results are announced to disclose anything," says Goel. * Both companies are due to post July-September results on Thursday. * ACC falls 1.3 percent, while Ambuja drops 3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter .com/aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com)