* India's overnight cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10
percent as demand remains high in the second week of the
reporting fortnight with borrowing from the central bank's repo
window rising to a more than three-month high.
* Traders say retail demand for funds high due to the festival
season.
* Banks borrowed 862.60 billion rupees from the central bank on
Wednesday, its highest borrowing via repo since July 3, as
against 781.85 billion rupees on Tuesday.
* "Borrowing from the repo window may cross 1 trillion rupees on
Monday. But cash rates are unlikely to rise much since there is
5 to 6 percent of excess SLR in the system," said Debendra Dash,
a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank.
* Banks can use the funds held under the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR) to borrow from the RBI at 8 percent.
* Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform
stands at 112.96 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of
8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 415.65
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent.
