* India's overnight cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10 percent as demand remains high in the second week of the reporting fortnight with borrowing from the central bank's repo window rising to a more than three-month high. * Traders say retail demand for funds high due to the festival season. * Banks borrowed 862.60 billion rupees from the central bank on Wednesday, its highest borrowing via repo since July 3, as against 781.85 billion rupees on Tuesday. * "Borrowing from the repo window may cross 1 trillion rupees on Monday. But cash rates are unlikely to rise much since there is 5 to 6 percent of excess SLR in the system," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank. * Banks can use the funds held under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) to borrow from the RBI at 8 percent. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 112.96 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 415.65 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)