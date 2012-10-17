* USD/INR trades at 52.91/92 versus its previous close of 52.87/88 and off the day's low of 52.6750 on the back of dollar demand, seen tied for some defence related payments. * Traders suspect the dollar buying was on behalf of a large aircraft components manufacturer, and also cite oil-related greenback demand. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 52.50 to 53.30 band over the next two weeks. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)