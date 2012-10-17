* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.15 percent, having traded in a narrow 8.15-8.16 percent band. * Despite recent rate cuts from Asian central banks, including Thailand on Wednesday, analysts expect the RBI may opt to keep the repo rate on hold at its policy review on Oct. 30 and stick to its hawkish inflation stance. * "I do not expect any rate cut for the next two meetings," says the chief executive of a primary dealership. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)