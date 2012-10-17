October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower UniCredit S.P.A
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 105.043
Reoffer yield 2.953
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis
& Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN IT0004846793
