Deutsche Bank's Baenziger not in bonus clawback talks-paper
FRANKFURT, June 4 Deutsche Bank is not in advanced talks over frozen bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2022
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.828
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129.6bp
Over the Bunds
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0847433561
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, June 4 Deutsche Bank is not in advanced talks over frozen bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan